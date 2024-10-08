THE DEEP STATE DOESN’T GIVE UP THAT EASILY:
Whatever you call it, you would expect a political force to attack a potent threat to its agenda.https://t.co/FNoVpVBqDe
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) October 8, 2024
THE DEEP STATE DOESN’T GIVE UP THAT EASILY:
Whatever you call it, you would expect a political force to attack a potent threat to its agenda.https://t.co/FNoVpVBqDe
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) October 8, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.