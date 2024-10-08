CENSORSHIP:

On Sept 27 @nytimes accused @elonmusk of being “misleading” for criticizing a new California law to censor parody. “The laws have exceptions for parody” said the Times

Five days later a judge ruled the law unconstitutional. Why? Because it banned a video clearly labeled “PARODY” pic.twitter.com/w1oj52ZWs3

— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 7, 2024