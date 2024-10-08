CENSORSHIP:
On Sept 27 @nytimes accused @elonmusk of being “misleading” for criticizing a new California law to censor parody. “The laws have exceptions for parody” said the Times
Five days later a judge ruled the law unconstitutional. Why? Because it banned a video clearly labeled “PARODY” pic.twitter.com/w1oj52ZWs3
— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 7, 2024
Around the world, governments are trying to censor X. The way they want to do this is by letting newspapers like the NY Times decide what is true and false. Australia is about to pass a law doing this. It’s a recipe for totalitarianism.
— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 7, 2024
It’s meant to be.