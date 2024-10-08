TO BE HONEST, DENTISTS WERE FOOLS TO ENDORSE FLUORIDE, IT WRECKED THEIR CAVITY-FILLING BUSINESS MODEL: Court tells EPA to consider fluoride risk, to dentists’ dismay. “A federal judge last month handed a major victory to opponents of water fluoridation, capping a seven-year legal battle over whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has failed to protect the public from potential toxic effects of fluoride, which is added to the tap water of around 200 million Americans.”