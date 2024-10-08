IT’S COME TO THIS: FEMA hurricane aid stopped by ‘Road Closed’ sign? That’s Kamala Harris in a nutshell. “Yes, per on-the-ground reports out of tiny Bat Cave, NC, which was absolutely smashed by the storm, FEMA refused to enter the town because its workers are ‘not allowed’ to drive around a sign announcing a road closure. Even though the road was drivable, according to residents: just ‘officially’ closed. . . . Add in reports of authorities shutting down private-citizen rescue efforts — like that undertaken by heroic local helicopter pilot Jordan Seidhom.”