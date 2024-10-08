SURVEY SAYS TRUMP LOSING MESSAGING WAR: Results from the latest Issues & Insights/TIPP Poll are a warning about the deepening power of the Left’s control of the Mainstream Media (MSM) one month out from the November election.

“Our latest poll, taken of 997 likely voters, finds that more voters say they trust Harris (who’s already announced $4 trillion in tax hikes) than Trump to cut taxes by a 48 percent -45 percent margin. Among the crucial independent voters, the margin is even greater – 49 percent to 36 percent. That’s not all. More trust Harris to bring about energy independence, 48 percent -47 percent.

But it’s not simply a matter of the MSM’s influence, according to I&I, which points to Donald Trump’s longstanding lack of ability to stay on message.