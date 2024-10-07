NOW HE’S CONNECTING PEOPLE’S CELLPHONES TO SATELLITES:

Larry Ellison: You're saying Elon's an idiot. The guy's landing rockets! And who are you? "Elon doesn't know what he's doing, he'll have to go out for money, I'm really smart, I work for the Wall Street Journal … Who are you? This guy's landing rockets. You know, he's landing… pic.twitter.com/XaKeNbEJgN — ELON DOCS (@elon_docs) October 4, 2024

Best part: “I’m really smart, I work for the Wall Street Journal.” “I’m smart, not like everybody says, like dumb! I’m smart!”

That was in 2018. Now: SpaceX Starlink Has 227 Direct to Cellphone Capable Satellites. “The Direct to Cell network leverages the infrastructure they have built for Starlink over the past several years. Direct to Cell satellites plug into the existing Starlink satellite constellation via laser backhaul; meaning even our early satellites can provide services anywhere with regulatory approvals without requiring dedicated ground infrastructure. They also leverage all the existing networking, ground stations, and Points of Presence (PoPs) Starlink has developed. The Direct to Cell data travels over Starlink’s core directly to the operator’s core, providing a seamless integration.”

They’re going to activate direct to cell service in Florida after Hurricane Milton strikes, too.

Think how much more they could be doing if Elon were as smart as a WSJ reporter. . . .