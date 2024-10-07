ERICK ERICKSON: Ignoring Biden’s Hurricane Incompetence. ” Instead of prioritizing the response to stranded Americans in North Carolina, Biden and Harris were tweeting about the humanitarian crises in Lebanon and Ukraine.”

Plus: “If the victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina were black and the President was a Republican, national media reporters would be covering the government’s incompetent response with the epistemic vitriol they did following Katrina. Instead, we’re forced to rely on local reporters and updates from nonprofits like Samaritan’s Purse to understand what’s happening on the ground.”

