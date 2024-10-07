KAROL MARKOWICZ: One year after 10/7 attacks and Democrat-run states have let antisemitism fester: Antisemitism is a big problem for blue states where protesters celebrate ‘death to Israel.’ “October 7th was the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas invaded Israel, murdering people at random, raping, destroying homes and kidnapping people back to Gaza. There are more than 100 still held hostage, including four Americans. Raw and hurting, American Jews watched the streets of U.S. cities fill up with crowds. The people in the streets weren’t marching to stand with the slaughtered and the raped. They were gleeful, exuberant and there were many of them.”

Plus:

The ADL is a left-leaning Jewish organization, and yet they admit, “On a per capita basis, the states with the highest concentration of antisemitic incidents were New Jersey – with 8.93 incidents per 100,000 residents – followed by Vermont (6.64), Massachusetts (6.28), New York (6.23), Maryland (5.49) and Connecticut (5.09). On the city level, two cities – Manhattan (26.84 per 100,000) and Washington, D.C. (25.75 per 100,000) – stood out with far and away the highest levels of incidents per capita. Brookyln [sic], NY, stood out specifically in terms of physical assault incidents, with 1.16 assaults per 100,000 residents.” Again, all deep blue states and cities.

Why is Blue America such a cesspit of hatred and violence?

Related: “We expected Hamas to kill Jews. We didn’t expect Americans to celebrate it.”