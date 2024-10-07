DEATH MAY NOT END CONSCIOUSNESS: Dr. Sam Parnia, a Brit who is Associate Professor of Medicine at NYU, is not a follower of any religion. He is a medical doctor and a scientist researching what happens to human consciousness after death.

And, in this “Closer to Truth” interview with Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Parnia says the evidence is growing that consciousness doesn’t stop when the heart and brain cease functioning.

Kuhn asks Parnia some tough questions, particularly regarding the issue of materiality, and there aren’t answers, yet, for several of the most important but this interview is absolutely fascinating.