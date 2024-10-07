50 YEARS OF PALESTINIAN TERRORISM: Today marks one year since thousands of Hamas terrorists poured over the border from Gaza into Israel and went on a horrendous spree killing, raping, beheading, maiming, and burning more than 1,200 men, women and children, including infants.

The terrorists also took 230 Israelis and people from other nations, including seven from America as hostages. It is estimated that barely 100 of those hostages remain in the hands of the terrorists, but many of those are undoubtedly dead.

Richard Pollock, for his October 7 remembrance column on Substack this morning, has assembled a heart-breaking chronicle of Palestinian/ Islamic Jihadist terrorism committed in the past half-century. As he writes:

“May we understand that October 7 was not a rare occurrence. Terrorism is the main weapon used in the world of Islamic Jihadi revolution.

“Terrorism against innocent civilians has become the prime strategy for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Syria, the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS and Iran.

“The long history of terrorism against innocents is outlined below. But the terrorism of October 7 especially stands out for its depravity, immorality and sheer evil.”

Richard and I have worked together on investigative journalism staff for nearly a decade and I consider him one of the best, ever. As he notes in his column, he’s been under the weather for a month, so I hope readers will pause and say a prayer for his complete recovery and return of his strength for many, many more columns.