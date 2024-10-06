HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: “If a professor has said that he or she is personally pledged to adopt BDS and academic boycotts of Israel, we should insist that the rule that such a person may not serve as a dean, may not serve on hiring committees, may not serve on disciplinary committees, may not have any role in making decisions where they will have an opportunity to act on their stated principles and discriminate.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.