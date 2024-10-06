WELL, YES: Culture Drift Predicts Decadence. “We now push less for conformity to traditional norms, and more tolerate and even celebrate defiance of many pro-coordination norms, such as anti-crime and pro-work-org norms. We work less, are more promiscuous, and consume more entertainment. We invest less in fertility, and more in education, which is at our margins a poor investment. We less promote and more hinder innovation. We are less ready to die in war for our community. And we are in less awe of religion and other sacred things larger than ourselves.”

The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter will return.