OUR WORTHLESS RULING CLASS:
Usually it is we the public who have failed them. Taxes will increase and regulations redoubled until everyone is doing his fair share. Notice that the concept that they actually work for us has completely disappeared in the shuffle.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) October 5, 2024
What is hardest to forgive is the abuse of trust, the cheapening of the sacred symbols and the exploitation of esteem by conmen who would burn a Rembrandt to toast a marshmallow.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) October 5, 2024
So long as it’s their marshmallow.