THE DESPERATION BEGINS TO SHOW: That’s Politico, where they seem to have lost their mind. “Trump is everywhere. Anxious Dems begin to wonder why Harris isn’t.”
Because she can’t think or speak in public. She’s paralyzed if her teleprompter fails, and pretty bad even when it works.
JUST IN: Kamala Harris has no clue what to say after her teleprompter appears to stop working, keeps repeating herself.
The Vice President kept repeating “32 days.”
“Remember his number 32 today? We got 32 days until the election.”
“So 32 days… 32 days… Okay. We got some… pic.twitter.com/2fIl1nyEkq
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2024