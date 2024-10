CHANGE: HAVE WE PASSED PEAK OBESITY?

We already know from clinical trials that Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs produce sustained reductions in body weight, but with mass public usage taking off — one in eight US adults have used the drugs — the results may now be showing up at population level. pic.twitter.com/e1FxDkBh3X

— John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) October 4, 2024