THE FINANCIAL PRESS CERTAINLY ISN’T QUESTIONING THE TIMING: Are Folks In America That Stupid?’ Dave Ramsey Says Americans Should Be More Suspicious Of The Fed Rate Cuts Timing. “We just got word a few moments ago – surprise, surprise, 45 days from the election, the Fed dropped the interest rate … That wasn’t possible four months ago or eight months ago, but right before the election, it’s possible. That’s just sus.”