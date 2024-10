THIS IS YOUR GOVERNMENT:

In between laughing at the false claim that JD Vance was wearing eyeliner at the VP debate, Obama-Harris whisperer David Axelrod said on his podcast that Hurricane Helene’s victims are mainly Trump voters who will find it hard to vote. Affected Democrats from Asheville are… https://t.co/yIqJWvuomh

— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 4, 2024