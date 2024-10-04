HIGHER EDUCATION IS A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM AND HATE: ‘Significant Act of Resistance’: Columbia Student Group Praises Tel Aviv Terror Attack That Killed 7 Innocents, Including New Mom. If somebody started knocking off these people, would it be a “significant act of resistance” to antisemitism and hate? And if not, based on what principle?
