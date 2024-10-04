ULA VULCAN ROCKET’S SECOND LAUNCH KIND OF SUCCESSFUL. The rocket made it to orbit with its mass simulator, but one of the solid rocket boosters may have blown its nozzle clean off (video here, and here, yikes). This flight was supposed to certify the Vulcan for national security missions. Might be hard given the SRB problem. On the other hand, if it can blow a nozzle off and still work, maybe that’s a positive?