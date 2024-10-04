EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Those Non-Endorsements Are Piling Up For Kamala. “We’ve been seeing this from one union after another, including large segments of the auto workers. Democrats have been taking these endorsements for granted for years, but now the actions of Biden and Harris seem to be coming back to bite them. Donald Trump has been out on the campaign trail portraying himself as the candidate for the working class. He has made significant inroads in that sector of the electorate. The union leadership ranks haven’t been able to bring themselves to endorse a Republican… at least, not yet. But the rank-and-file workers are clearly in the mood for a change to the status quo.”

As I’ve said before, the GOP is now the multiracial party of the working class. The Democrats are the party of the billionaires and corporations, and their hangers-on.