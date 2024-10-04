TWO MEN SAY THEY’RE JESUS. ONE OF THEM MUST BE WRONG. Shot: Mayorkas Warns of Funding Shortfall for Rest of Hurricane Season.

Chaser: FEMA: We have plenty of money.

Hangover:

Now you see, this gaslighting may have worked during Twitter 1.0. Annnnd this is why you people hate X so much. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yzRFkEUJZZ — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) October 4, 2024

UPDATE: A friend comments: “The big, unspoken problem here is one word. Competence. Our Federal government is no longer competent. It’s been massively politicized. The Obama era accelerated an already left leaning government bureaucracy into one that is incompetent at anything except punishing its perceived enemies in ways that make Nixon look positively saintly.”