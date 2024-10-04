NATIONAL SECURITY AND FOREIGN POLICY PROFESSIONALS FOR TRUMP:
A lot of big names here: National Security and Foreign Policy Professionals come out for Trump.https://t.co/5HWoLAoAXY
— Glenn Reynolds (@GlennReyno62674) October 4, 2024
NATIONAL SECURITY AND FOREIGN POLICY PROFESSIONALS FOR TRUMP:
A lot of big names here: National Security and Foreign Policy Professionals come out for Trump.https://t.co/5HWoLAoAXY
— Glenn Reynolds (@GlennReyno62674) October 4, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.