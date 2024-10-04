FREE SPEECH WIN IN VIRGINIA: French teacher Peter Vlaming was fired by West Point (Va.) public schools officials when he refused to use the pronouns insisted upon by a student undergoing sex transitioning procedures, according to the Christian Post.

But Vlaming, refusing to submit quietly, sought out legal representation by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) and sued the school board. He won this week, including a settlement of $575,000 in damages and attorneys fees, plus agreement by the board to remove the firing from Vlaming’s official records.