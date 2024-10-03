NOTHING THAT DAMAGING TO THE DEMOCRATS CAN BE TOLERATED: Dockworkers strike suspended, tentative agreement includes 62% pay raise over 6 years. “The tentative agreement does not resolve differences between the union and shipping companies over the use of automated machinery, sources said. That will be a key focus of negotiations between both sides from now until January 15.” Which is conveniently after the election.

UPDATE: A friend messages: “Haha, the Dems got to them. And all this time the unions thought they were telling the Dems what to do. I bet most longshoremen are Trumpy, tho.”

Safe bet.