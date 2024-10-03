KIMBERLEY STRASSEL: Jack Smith’s October Surprise: It’s impossible not to suspect the special counsel’s filing is politically motivated. “Politics hath no fury like a prosecutor scorned, and it appears the American electorate won’t be allowed to forget it. That’s the best read of special counsel Jack Smith’s newly unsealed filing in his criminal case against Donald Trump. Congratulations, Attorney General Merrick Garland: You’ve got your own 2024 ‘election interference’ story line. Mr. Smith filed the 165-page brief last week, his latest response to an embarrassing defeat at the Supreme Court in July.”

Everything Jack Smith does is politically motivated.