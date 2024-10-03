OY, DO YOU ‘AVE A LICENSE TO SAVE THOSE LIVES? A NOTAM has been issued by the FAA that won’t allow anyone not approved by the state to fly aid missions.
they want us to die. They’re not even hiding it.
