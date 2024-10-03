WHAT’S WRONG WITH ROY COOPER?

The ONLY ONE who has taken decisive action. https://t.co/igWBWqP4CL

NC Gov Roy Cooper was scheduled to appear at the Mt Nebo Crossing Church in Marion, NC where FEMA has set up their headquarters.

He was a no show.

He doesn’t care about us in Western North Carolina. #ncpol

— Margo (@MargoinWNC) October 2, 2024