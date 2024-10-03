FALLS AND DEMENTIA: “The findings from a team of researchers in the US do not prove falls contribute to dementia (although this can’t yet be ruled out either), but they do suggest that falls could be an early indicator of deteriorating brain conditions that lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.”

I’m still young enough that when I trip over something (which is common, as I am clumsy), it’s just “he fell.” At some point you cross a line in which people start saying, in hushed tones, “he had a fall.” For me, the upside of being clumsiness is that I’m really good at falling. My dad, on the other hand, was an athlete who almost never fell, but who usually broke a bone when he did.