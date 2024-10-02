A FRIEND: “IT’S LIKE THE JAPANESE TURNING OUT TO CELEBRATE PEARL HARBOR.”
Check the date.
Absolute psychopaths. pic.twitter.com/sr8Q7NAwZL
— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 2, 2024
A FRIEND: “IT’S LIKE THE JAPANESE TURNING OUT TO CELEBRATE PEARL HARBOR.”
Check the date.
Absolute psychopaths. pic.twitter.com/sr8Q7NAwZL
— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 2, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.