KAMALA SURE CAN PICK ‘EM: Doug Emhoff accused of ‘forcefully slapping’ NYC girlfriend for flirting with another man at ritzy gala in 2012: report. “All three friends said that Jane tried to leave following the assault, but that Emhoff forced his way into the cab with her, according to the Daily Mail.”

This is after he knocked up the nanny in his first marriage. Him and Tim Walz. Great choices.