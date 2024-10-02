NO ONE IS COMING, IT’S UP TO US.

Via Chris Bray, who notes: “While serious military assets sit unused and nearby, well into the disaster, little groups of neighbors are going hard at the problem. . . . No one in the American green zone knows what to begin discussing, much less doing. Wars metastasizing, ports closed, communities flooded. Did Margaret Brennan and Norah What’s-her-name appear to notice any of that? Friends and neighbors will have to do.”

And “the American green zone?” Harsh, but fair.