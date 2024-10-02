MUST-READ ON FREEDOM OF SPEECH: Independent journalist Matt Taibbi’s speech to the “Rescue the Republic” gathering in the nation’s capital is a stirring call to protect every American’s God-given right to disagree openly and loudly with Officialdom’s accepted opinion.

It’s a lengthy oration but well worth your time in reading as it is full of wisdom about history, raw truths about the people who think they have a divine right to tell the rest of us what to think and say, and, most important, a heaping helping of good ole American orneriness. God Bless Matt Taibbi.