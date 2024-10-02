THIS ARTICLE BY WOULD BE UK TORY LEADER KEMI BRADENOCH IS CAUSING MUCH DISTRESS AMONG ALL “RIGHT THINKING” PEOPLE: Migrants who come to Britain must uphold its traditions, not change them.

Culture is more than cuisine or clothes. It’s also customs which may be at odds with British values. We cannot be naïve and assume immigrants will automatically abandon ancestral ethnichostilities at the border, or that all cultures are equally valid. They are not. I am struck for example, by the number of recent immigrants to the UK who hate Israel. That sentiment has no place here.