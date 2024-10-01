TO BE FAIR, WALZ PROVIDES A LOT TO LOOK SKEPTICAL ABOUT:
J.D. Vance has an unexpectedly great "skeptical face" game going on. Who knew? pic.twitter.com/VcOIdWUzXa
— Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 2, 2024
Related:
You can judge the quality of a leader by the talent and intelligence of their direct reports. Strong leaders hire team members that are smarter than they are. Weak leaders hire weak direct reports. They don’t want to be outshone by the people they employ. @JDVance vs.…
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 2, 2024
You have to give @realDonaldTrump credit for choosing @JDVance even though Vance was initially critical of him.
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 2, 2024
UPDATE (From Ed):
Nation In Awe Kamala Harris Managed To Find Running Mate Dumber Than She Is https://t.co/UHj38w9ECc pic.twitter.com/f7G8gXchLb
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 2, 2024