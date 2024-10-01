TO BE FAIR, WALZ PROVIDES A LOT TO LOOK SKEPTICAL ABOUT:

J.D. Vance has an unexpectedly great "skeptical face" game going on. Who knew? pic.twitter.com/VcOIdWUzXa — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 2, 2024

Related:

You can judge the quality of a leader by the talent and intelligence of their direct reports. Strong leaders hire team members that are smarter than they are. Weak leaders hire weak direct reports. They don’t want to be outshone by the people they employ. @JDVance vs.… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 2, 2024

You have to give @realDonaldTrump credit for choosing @JDVance even though Vance was initially critical of him. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 2, 2024

UPDATE (From Ed):