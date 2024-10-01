MY LATEST NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Adams is just the latest pol caught at the trough in the United States of Global Graft. “Mayor Adams’ corruption indictment involving the government of Turkey seems like weak tea compared to other recent scandals. But it also indicates just how intertwined America’s ruling class has become with foreign governments — and foreign money. Adams isn’t even the tip of the iceberg: He’s more like one of the little frozen chunks floating around it.”