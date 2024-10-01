EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:
This woman blasted Joe Biden live on NBC – she has family that has been trapped in NC for days and says FEMA is nowhere in sight https://t.co/oP6WjdkgGo
— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 1, 2024
