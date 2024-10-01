A GOOD FRIEND IS DONATING TO THIS GROUP, WHICH IS FLYING RELIEF SUPPLIES INTO THE HURRICANE AREA: Wings of Hope. I’ve donated.
Please put any other suggestions for useful charities in the comments.
