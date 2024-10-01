PETTY POLITICS ARE THE ORDER OF THE DAY IN THIS ADMINISTRATION: Harris/Biden Denied Starlink to Hundreds of Thousands; Now They Rely On It. “Donald Trump is public enemy #1 for the Democrats, and Elon Musk comes in a quick second place. They hate him so much that hundreds of thousands of people are being denied broadband, and North Carolina is 19,500 Starlink terminals short of where it would be if the original FCC contract had been honored.”

Hate is their main motivator. Well, and greed.

Plus: “Donald Trump and Elon Musk will have done more to restore communications to stricken regions than Biden and Harris. They have done more already, actually.”