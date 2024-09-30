DOING THE JOBS AMERICAN PRESIDENTS WON’T DO: Gov. DeSantis launches ‘Operation Blue Ridge’ to help rescue Floridians trapped in North Carolina. “He said that thousands of rescue missions were successfully completed across the state, and now that those are behind us, Florida crews will head north to rescue Floridians trapped in western North Carolina in ‘Operation Blue Ridge’. ‘Operation Blue Ridge’ puts people from the State Guard, the National Guard, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on the ground in western North Carolina, which was devastated by flooding from Hurricane Helene.”

