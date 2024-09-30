SHOT:
The modern economy rests on a single road in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. The road runs to the two mines that is the sole supplier of the quartz required to make the crucibles needed to refine silicon wafers.
There are no alternative sources known. From Conway’s Material World: pic.twitter.com/mYfrfub8dw
— Ethan Mollick (@emollick) March 9, 2024
CHASER:
I have asked for pictures on facebook. I joined the Let’s Talk #SprucePine #NC page. 12K+ Hundreds of families have loved ones unaccounted for…the roads into Spruce Pine are not passable. Bridges are collapsed. People are scared and desperate. Spruce Pine needs the… pic.twitter.com/FttEYIW3Ai
— Gretchen Smith🇺🇸 (@MAGAgpsmith) September 28, 2024
UPDATE (From Ed):
You’re about to hear “don’t politicize hurricanes” from the people who ran on “George Bush hates black people because Katrina” https://t.co/PBXt3qIA59
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) September 30, 2024