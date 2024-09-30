THIS IS JUST TERRORISM: Protesters Force UC-Berkeley FedSoc Event On Judicial Reform in Israel To Shift Online; Dean Chemerinsky To Pursue Disciplinary Action Against Disruptive Students. Punish them severely, not just with a slap on the wrist. The leftist culture of impunity needs to end.
