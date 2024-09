“I’D RATHER HAVE A SISTER IN A WHOREHOUSE THAN A BROTHER IN THE FBI.” The FBI Raided the Wrong Home—the Government Refuses to Pay for the Damage. “The FBI had a warrant—for a house with a different address number on a different street. Now, the Institute for Justice (IJ) is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revive their lawsuit for accountability, which has been thrown out by the lower courts.”

