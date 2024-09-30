EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Preterm births rising in United States. “The rise dovetailed with an increase in some factors that make an early delivery more likely, including rates of diabetes, sexually transmitted infections and mental health conditions, along with a corresponding decline in factors that protect against it.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.