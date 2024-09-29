GREAT MOMENTS IN STOCKHOLM SYNDROME: TNR: The Fear That’s Keeping Mitt Romney From Endorsing Harris.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who has said he would not vote for Donald Trump, has expressed some reticence about endorsing Trump’s opponent over a particularly grim worry. The Washington Post reported Friday that Romney has cited concern for his family’s safety as one of the reasons he has not publicly supported Kamala Harris, according to one person familiar with the Utah politician’s thinking.

Harris’s party operatives with bylines compared him to Hitler, said he gave employees cancer, a sexist because he had “binders full of women,” and that he was needlessly cruel to his dog, in between screaming to him, “What about your gaffes??!!”, and joking about his “magic underwear.” Her boss shouted that he was a racist who would put black people “back in chains.”

But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Sister.