EDITH WILSON INSTRUCTS HER OPERATIVES WITH BYLINES: Angry First Lady Jill Biden Rebukes a Reporter for Asking a Simple Question.

Dems get 10 seconds of adversarial media coverage and immediately crack under the pressure lol https://t.co/5CC7DREQr3 — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) July 8, 2024

“Screaming?” That’s not exactly the sort of “What about your GAFFES!!!!!!” DNC-MSM freakout that Romney received in 2012: