YES: The Killing of Nasrallah—and the Virtue of Escalation. The best way to end a regional war is to win it.

“Escalation managers” work to prolong a war. Why?

Did Israel just free the Lebanese people from Irans grip? Saw a lot of celebrating yesterday in Syria as well … Iran looming over the Middle East may be coming to an end.

— CICADAOSN (@CICADAOSN) September 28, 2024