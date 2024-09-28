FIGHT THE POWER: SpaceX’s Elon Musk calls on FAA chief to resign. I doubt the FAA’s bureaucracy — it’s currently stopping a ready-to-go Starship from launching until November, when it’s been ready since August — has much to do with safety. Frankly, I don’t think the FAA understands what’s going on well enough to contribute much.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.