SOUNDS LIKE IT MIGHT BE HIGHLY SUITABLE FOR COLONIZATION: Asteroid Ceres is a former ocean world that slowly formed into a giant, murky icy orb. “‘Ceres is the largest object in the asteroid belt, and a dwarf planet. I think sometimes people think of small, lumpy things as asteroids (and most of them are!), but Ceres really looks more like a planet,’ Sori said. ‘It is a big sphere, diameter 950 kilometers or so, and has surface features like craters, volcanoes, and landslides.'”