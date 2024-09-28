THE PURPOSE OF THE “ESCALATION MANAGERS” IS TO ENSURE THAT YOU DON’T WIN THE WAR:

Related:

Logical for the Israelis. When we don’t even respond to our own battleships being fired at by Iranian proxies in Yemen, why would Israel think that we would be helpful to them after they were fired on by Iranian proxies?

— Ruthie Lockhart (@HeartLock101) September 28, 2024