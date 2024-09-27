BECAUSE IRAN HAS BOUGHT AND PAID FOR SO MANY OF OUR POLITICAL LEADERS: Why Are Iran’s Thugs Free to Walk the Streets of New York?
Worse yet, they’ve done that with money that our leaders sent them. And they’re not the only countries to do that.
